Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 106,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 880,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.11.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $4,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,273,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,473,313.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 23.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cricut by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

