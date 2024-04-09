B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 248,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 229,514.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.54. 11,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,756. The stock has a market cap of $221.92 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1-year low of $27.97 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

