Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 114,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 83,266 shares.The stock last traded at $46.95 and had previously closed at $47.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,854,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,462,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,905,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,257,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.