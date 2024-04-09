BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.46

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 1215164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

BRFS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BRF by 2,443.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BRF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357,987 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 27,582.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,130 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of BRF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

