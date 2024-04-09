Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.73. 10,703,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 36,433,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCID. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

