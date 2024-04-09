Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 1.1%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 11,056,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 42,116,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive
In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,024,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
