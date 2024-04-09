Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.4%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.36. Approximately 1,242,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,882,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.