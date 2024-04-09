iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $112,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $106.90. 1,781,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

