Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 72,808 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 780,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,808 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $84,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $108.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,802. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.38.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

