Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 79,958 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $59,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after buying an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after buying an additional 133,229 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 121,578 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,802,000 after buying an additional 114,649 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.56. 41,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,853. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $119.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.