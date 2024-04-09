Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $46.68 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $46,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.10. 49,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,216. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

