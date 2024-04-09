Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Golden Entertainment worth $41,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,621,000 after buying an additional 194,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after acquiring an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 156.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 609,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 371,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDEN traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.25.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $230.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.75 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

