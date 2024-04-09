iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,898,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.41. 1,465,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,550. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.