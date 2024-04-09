Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1,688.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,481 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $32,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.97. 610,936 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.79.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

