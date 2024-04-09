469,879 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 469,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,333,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of TKO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.46.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TKO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.65. 589,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. On average, analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

