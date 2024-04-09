Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,116 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Walker & Dunlop worth $29,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $97.85. 37,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.53. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.76%.

In related news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,876,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $17,965,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,886,730.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,876,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,965,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,255. Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

