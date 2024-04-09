691,710 Shares in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 691,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,397,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $37.44. 8,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

