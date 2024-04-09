Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 56,232 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,232 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,049,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

