Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,727 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. 444,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,980. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
