Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,997 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $19,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,016,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,991,000 after purchasing an additional 209,308 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $5,838,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.35. 168,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

