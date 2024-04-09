Lancaster Investment Management Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,489,000. Ryanair accounts for 10.9% of Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lancaster Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Ryanair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ryanair by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after acquiring an additional 259,703 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ryanair by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,149,000 after buying an additional 1,197,812 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after buying an additional 715,572 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in Ryanair by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,081,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,301,000 after buying an additional 314,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ryanair by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,436,000 after buying an additional 246,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 157,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $150.73.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

