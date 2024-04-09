Inogen’s (INGN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,629. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.49). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inogen will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Inogen by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 415.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 2,918.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

