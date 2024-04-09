PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.83. 3,859,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,335,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

