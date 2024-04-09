Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.6% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $65,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,840. The company has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.07 and a 200 day moving average of $217.23.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.