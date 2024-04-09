Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s current price.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LIPO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 92,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,529. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipella Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

