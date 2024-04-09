GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.31. 7,214,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 10,972,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth about $153,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.