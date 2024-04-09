Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Up 4.8%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.48 and last traded at $178.13. 241,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 882,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Insulet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

