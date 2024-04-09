Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $459.07 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.97% of Block worth $459,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.72.

Shares of Block stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.86. 2,222,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,447,550. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

