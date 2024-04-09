4,743 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $181.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,619. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.