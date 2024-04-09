Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $539,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $117.86. 1,299,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,646. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average of $112.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.03.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

