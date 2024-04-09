Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Insider Gavin Morris Acquires 86,790 Shares

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Morris purchased 86,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £20,829.60 ($26,363.25).

LON:DFCH traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 23.80 ($0.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,941. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 40 ($0.51). The company has a market capitalization of £42.69 million, a PE ratio of 396.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc, an investment holding company, operates as a personal savings and commercial lending bank in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It also provides floorplan finance, unit stocking finance, inventory finance, and rental and hire fleet finance, as well as personal savings products, including fixed rate deposits and notice accounts.

