Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Insider Gavin Morris Acquires 86,790 Shares

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Morris purchased 86,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £20,829.60 ($26,363.25).
Distribution Finance Capital Price Performance
LON:DFCH traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 23.80 ($0.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,941. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 40 ($0.51). The company has a market capitalization of £42.69 million, a PE ratio of 396.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About Distribution Finance Capital
