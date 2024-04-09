Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $267,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,581. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

