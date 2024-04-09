Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,230,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $794,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.83. 46,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,705. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.03. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $93.47 and a 1-year high of $134.34.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.