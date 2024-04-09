Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,225 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $72.99. 7,984,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,450,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The firm has a market cap of $185.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.