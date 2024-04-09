CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1.2%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $309.26 and last traded at $310.09. Approximately 558,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,761,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.35.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

