Greylin Investment Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Nordic American Tankers comprises approximately 0.8% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc owned approximately 0.54% of Nordic American Tankers worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 2,756,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 2,225,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 41.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,525,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after buying an additional 2,214,790 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 21.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,363,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 952,534 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 1,272,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of -0.10.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

