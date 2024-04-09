Greylin Investment Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Greylin Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.07. The company had a trading volume of 551,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,407. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

