Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $138.00. The stock had a trading volume of 461,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.63 and its 200-day moving average is $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

