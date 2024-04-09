Greylin Investment Management Inc Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Greylin Investment Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $3,528,260.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $74.10. 688,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

