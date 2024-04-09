Greylin Investment Management Inc Has $796,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,403,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,245,000 after purchasing an additional 710,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.90. The stock had a trading volume of 477,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,983. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $149.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.52 and a 200-day moving average of $121.71.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.