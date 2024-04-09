Tobam Reduces Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,821 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,815 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,659,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

