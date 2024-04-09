Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stake Lessened by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,544 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

NYSE TRI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $154.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.78. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

