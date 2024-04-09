Tobam Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tobam raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO remained flat at $59.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,837,910. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

