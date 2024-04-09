Tobam Has $3.17 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tobam decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 142,061 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 158.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.12. 721,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,622. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.41%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

