Everscale Price Hits $0.0346 on Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $67.93 million and approximately $443,176.04 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,108,683,784 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,591,045 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

