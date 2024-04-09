Saltmarble Price Tops $0.46 (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $132.94 million and $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45836964 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

