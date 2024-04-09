SmarDex (SDEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $160.15 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, SmarDex has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. SmarDex has a total market cap of $160.15 million and $3.08 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.02262745 USD and is up 8.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $2,825,417.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

