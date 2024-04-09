Lancaster Investment Management Purchases New Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lancaster Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 158,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. 333,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,126. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,629 shares of company stock worth $2,515,783. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

