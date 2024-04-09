B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 161.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,028 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for approximately 0.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comerica worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after buying an additional 115,446 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Up 0.0 %

Comerica stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. 288,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,173. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMA. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comerica

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.