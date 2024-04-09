B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $590,184,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,200,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,858,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 603.7% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 279,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 240,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.27. The company had a trading volume of 77,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,193. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

